Azerbaijan's MoD: Several tasks were fulfilled during the "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" exercises

During the "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, pilots of combat aircraft carried out flights to study the terrain, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Then operational flights were carried out according to the plan of the exercises.

A briefing on the plan of the operation, weather conditions, and other technical issues was given before the flights.

According to the plan, the tasks of evading the imaginary enemy's air defense means by performing deceptive maneuvers using electronic warfare equipment and destroying the designated land-based targets were accomplished.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish military pilots demonstrated high professionalism by successful fulfilment of the assigned tasks.

