Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales continue to switch to LBRETT for 150x growth and 9,000% rewards

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Shiba Inu Price Prediction narrative has been heating up as meme coins dominate headlines in 2025. With SHIB trading around $0.000013 and holding a market cap of roughly $7.76 billion, whales continue to drive volume spikes across major exchanges.

Yet, while Shiba Inu remains one of the most recognized meme coins globally, many large holders are starting to rotate capital into presale projects like Layer Brett. With early-stage prices at just $0.0042 per token and staking APYs reaching 12,000% to 55,400%, investors are chasing the potential for exponential growth that rivals SHIB’s early rallies.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Can SHIB keep pace in 2025?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction searches have spiked as traders seek to know if SHIB can deliver another major surge. Currently ranked among the top 25 cryptocurrencies, SHIB maintains strong community backing with over 1.36 million holders and daily trading volume above $110 million. The Shibarium Layer 2 network has helped improve transaction speeds and lower gas fees for SHIB, but broader DeFi adoption remains limited.

Analysts forecast moderate upside for Shiba Inu in the 2025 crypto bull run, with price targets ranging from $0.000018 to $0.000020, depending on utility growth and market momentum. However, in comparison to new meme-culture tokens with deeper staking rewards, SHIB’s upside may feel constrained. This has prompted many whales to diversify into projects boasting stronger tokenomics and bigger yields.

Why Layer Brett is drawing SHIB whales away

Layer Brett has emerged as a standout crypto presale project of 2025, giving new meaning to “meme coin with utility.” Built on an Ethereum Layer 2, it provides near-instant transactions and minimal gas fees, even during network congestion. The token features a transparent supply of 10 billion $LBRETT, with staking, NFTs, and cross-chain bridges on its roadmap.

Investors can buy $LBRETT for $0.0042, available via ETH, USDT, or BNB, and stake instantly using MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Staking APYs currently range from 12,000% to 55,400%, making it one of the most lucrative staking opportunities in meme crypto today.

What sets Layer Brett apart is its fusion of meme-power with real blockchain usefulness. It supports staking crypto, potential DAO governance, and Web3 utility, features missing from legacy meme tokens like SHIB, Brett (original), and Dogecoin. Analysts see a scenario where $LBRETT mirrors SHIB’s early explosive growth, but with more sustainable token mechanics.

Conclusion

The rivalry between long-time meme coins and innovative newcomers is intensifying. Shiba Inu still holds strong community appeal, but whales are increasingly pivoting to Layer Brett as potentially the next 100x meme coin. With its Layer 2 backbone, enormous staking rewards, and low entry price, $LBRETT is enticing both retail and institutional investors seeking massive upside in the 2025 crypto cycle.

For those following the Shiba Inu Price Prediction trend, the takeaway is clear: while SHIB may offer modest gains, the highest velocity returns may now come from Layer Brett. As its presale progresses and hype builds, early entry could be the key advantage in riding the next bullish wave.

Layer Brett may very well be the next 100x crypto.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

News.Az