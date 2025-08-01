News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Shiba Inu
Tag:
Shiba Inu
Early buyers will see 10112% gains from this meme coin before Shiba Inu (SHIB) touches $0.0001
06 Dec 2025-23:50
Cheap Meme Coin under $0.005 ready to crash Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) with 75x gains
29 Nov 2025-21:30
Top 3 meme coins to invest in now before they rise 50x like Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu
22 Nov 2025-12:00
Top crypto to invest in: Shiba Inu and PEPE coin to fall behind these 3 promising meme coins in the next big pump
13 Nov 2025-21:17
10 meme coins pumping in 2025 - But this best new meme coin presale could be the real moonshot
28 Oct 2025-21:15
Pepe (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) aim for $25 billion market cap, but this Meme Coin will get there first
19 Oct 2025-17:35
Shiba Inu killer LILPEPE named the next billion-dollar meme coin: How to buy little Pepe in 2025
17 Oct 2025-08:36
3 Meme coins to watch as Shiba Inu Coin price targets new ATH — Burn rate rises and new tokens gain traction
16 Oct 2025-15:50
DOGE vs SHIB showdown — Emerging altcoin top dog now leading the ‘best crypto to buy now’ list
14 Oct 2025-16:25
3 meme coins to buy as Shiba Inu (SHIB) targets $0.000081 ATH this quarter
13 Oct 2025-14:40
Latest News
Watch:
Mayon Volcano shows rising activity with new lava dome
Drone attack hits oil tanker off Kastamonu coast
3.1-magnitude earthquake jolts western Georgia
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Premier League preview, team news, predicted lineups
India defends antitrust law in Apple penalty case
Etihad Airways to launch Abu Dhabi-Baku direct flights
New Volvo EV SUV promises up to 810 km per charge
What 2025 revealed about Azerbaijan’s diplomatic strategy
WWII heroine from Azerbaijan turns 100
4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Cloverdale and Santa Rosa
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31