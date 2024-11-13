S.Korea, US, Japan launch massive multidomain military drill

This photo, provided by the U.S. Navy, shows a Super Hornet fighter jet taking part in the first multi-domain exercise of Freedom Edge held by South Korea, the United States and Japan in international waters, south of Jeju, June 28. Yonhap

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea, the United States, and Japan have launched their second trilateral multidomain military exercise in international waters off South Korea’s southern island of Jeju.

The three-day drill, which began on Wednesday, is designed to enhance trilateral defense coordination and interoperability, News.Az reports, citing South Korean media.This exercise follows the first trilateral drill, Freedom Edge, held in June of this year. The drills come at a time of heightened military activity on the Korean Peninsula, where Seoul and Pyongyang are increasingly aligning with Western powers and Russia, respectively.The Freedom Edge exercise is part of ongoing efforts to demonstrate the "defensive posture and unbreakable will" of Japan, South Korea, and the US, according to a statement from the US Indo-Pacific Command. The goal is to strengthen trilateral multidomain interoperability and ensure the protection of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, including the Korean Peninsula.The drill is taking place just a day after North Korea announced that leader Kim Jong Un had ratified a major defense pact with Russia, which includes provisions for mutual military assistance in the event of an attack. This pact is seen as deepening the strategic ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, which have sparked concerns in the region.

News.Az