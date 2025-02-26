Slack down as thousands encounter issues with messaging platform
Photo: Getty Images
Slack, the popular workplace messaging platform, experienced significant outages on Wednesday, with over 3,000 users reporting issues on DownDetector.
Slack’s tech dashboard first reported issues with people connecting or loading the communication platform at 10:27 a.m. EST, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.
About 2,000 people had reported issues with Slack as of 12:13 p.m. EST on DownDetector, a website that tracks outages across platforms based on user reports—down from the peak of about 3,100 at around 11:35 a.m.
At 12:26 p.m. EST Slack said its “investigation is still in progress with regard to deprecated functionality for Slack features such as workflows, threads, sending messages and API-related features” and updates will be provided as available.
Slack is a cloud-based messaging platform owned by Salesforce, which announced it was acquiring the platform in 2020. It has more than 200,000 paid customers and is active in more than 150 countries.