Slack down as thousands encounter issues with messaging platform

Slack, the popular workplace messaging platform, experienced significant outages on Wednesday, with over 3,000 users reporting issues on DownDetector.

Slack’s tech dashboard first reported issues with people connecting or loading the communication platform at 10:27 a.m. EST, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

About 2,000 people had reported issues with Slack as of 12:13 p.m. EST on DownDetector, a website that tracks outages across platforms based on user reports—down from the peak of about 3,100 at around 11:35 a.m.