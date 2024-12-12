Slovak PM says Ukraine will lose territory and be left out of NATO

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Ukraine will lose 30% of its territory as a result of the ongoing conflict with Russia and will never receive an invitation to join NATO from the United States and its allies.

In an interview with a Brazilian newspaper, Fico expressed his belief that Ukrainians will be betrayed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "I think Ukraine will lose a third of its territory, but it will be offered security guarantees, such as the presence of foreign troops. If this is considered the happiness for Ukraine that everyone talks about, I believe that Ukrainians will be betrayed," he noted.According to Fico, the solution to the Ukraine conflict lies in achieving a ceasefire and initiating negotiations. "Ukraine has allowed itself to be drawn into a situation that cannot end well for the country. It will lose territory and will not be invited to join NATO," he remarked.The prime minister also emphasized that the conflict's repercussions would significantly impact Ukraine's internal stability.

