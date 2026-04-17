Presidential Aide emphasizes TRIPP's strategic role in regional connectivity

“In cooperation with Armenia and the United States, we are working on a trilateral connectivity initiative, the TRIPP project, which will become another strategically important corridor linking Central Asia, the South Caucasus and Europe,” Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said, according to News.Az, citing local media.

Hajiyev said the project is being considered within a broader geographical framework. “In this context, we also see it as part of a wider ‘Four Seas’ concept — connecting the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean and the Adriatic,” he said.

He emphasised that the initiative is inclusive. “This is an inclusive framework. We see Armenia as a transit country and a key participant in this connectivity network,” Hajiyev said.

He added that progress is already under way, with one segment on Azerbaijan’s side nearing completion. “By the end of 2026, we expect to finalise work on the Nakhchivan segment,” he said.

Hajiyev said cooperation with international partners is continuing. “We are working closely with our European partners, the United States and Armenia on other parts of the corridor, including through bilateral cooperation,” he said.

“Overall, these efforts will further enhance the strategic role of the South Caucasus as a key hub in regional and global connectivity,” he added.