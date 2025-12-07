Yandex metrika counter

Slovakia will reject the EU migration pact at a meeting of EU interior ministers

Slovakia will reject the EU migration pact at a meeting of EU interior ministers
Slovakia will reject the EU migration pact at the upcoming meeting of the EU interior ministers.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic, Matusha Šutaj-Eštok, News.Az reports, citing the TASR news agency.

"We reject illegal migration, we reject the mandatory distribution of refugees among EU countries, we advocate for effective border protection, and we insist on Slovakia's sovereign right to decide who will live on our territory," the agency quoted Šutaj-Eštók as saying.

Slovakia is showing solidarity with other EU member states, according to the report, by accepting refugees from neighboring Ukraine. Every day, the country registers dozens of applications for temporary protection status from citizens of that country.


