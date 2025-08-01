Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel, first in the EU

The move is largely symbolic, as Slovenia has not issued any military export permits to Israel since October 2023. An anonymous Israeli official told Ynet, the largest Israeli news site, that the country “doesn’t buy a pin” from Slovenia.

Ljubljana has been among Israel’s toughest critics in Europe. It previously banned two Israeli far-right ministers from entering the country, in another EU first, and was followed by the Netherlands this week.

Israel has increasingly lost support in Europe, even from its allies, over struggles to get humanitarian aid to civilians amid its military assault on Gaza. France, Canada and the U.K. have pledged this week to recognize a Palestinian state and have all issued sharp condemnations of Israel.

Slovenia will prepare further measures against Israel in the coming weeks, the government said Thursday.