Yandex metrika counter

Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel, first in the EU

  • World
  • Share
Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel, first in the EU
Photo credit: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Slovenia became the first EU country to impose a ban on all weapons trade with Israel, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The government also prohibited the transit of weapons to or from Israel through Slovenia, the administration in Ljubljana said in a statement Thursday, News.Az reports citing Politico.

Slovenia said that it decided to act independently from the EU, as “due to internal disagreements and disunity,” the bloc is unable to take action against Israel. Though the European Commission proposed partially suspending Israel’s association agreement with the EU this week, member countries have yet to agree on it. 

The move is largely symbolic, as Slovenia has not issued any military export permits to Israel since October 2023. An anonymous Israeli official told Ynet, the largest Israeli news site, that the country “doesn’t buy a pin” from Slovenia.

Ljubljana has been among Israel’s toughest critics in Europe. It previously banned two Israeli far-right ministers from entering the country, in another EU first, and was followed by the Netherlands this week.

Israel has increasingly lost support in Europe, even from its allies, over struggles to get humanitarian aid to civilians amid its military assault on Gaza. France, Canada and the U.K. have pledged this week to recognize a Palestinian state and have all issued sharp condemnations of Israel. 

Slovenia will prepare further measures against Israel in the coming weeks, the government said Thursday. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      