Slovenia's industrial output drops for fifth consecutive month in June

Slovenia's industrial output fell 4.3 percent year-on-year in June, marking the fifth consecutive monthly decline, the country's Statistical Office reported on Monday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Compared with May, the output figure slipped 0.1 percent. The sharpest annual drop was recorded in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector, which fell 18.9 percent.

"In the first half of this year, the value of industrial production decreased by 1.7 percent compared to the same period last year. It was lower in manufacturing by 1.8 percent, but higher in mining and quarrying by 4.8 percent," the office said.

The continued contraction signals a slowdown in Slovenia's economy, amid weaker demand from major trading partners, including Germany.

In June, the Bank of Slovenia forecast a 1.3 percent growth of the country's gross domestic product for 2025, down from 1.6 percent in 2024. The bank attributed the decline to lower investment, slower export growth, and subdued household spending.

Slovenia, an export-oriented economy, counts Switzerland and other European Union member states among its key markets, with cars, car parts, pharmaceuticals, and household appliances as its major exports.

News.Az