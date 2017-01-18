SOCAR commissions new well in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce 4,380 tons of oil and 5.95 billion cubic meters of gas per year as it has commissioned a well in the Caspian Sea, SOCAR said in a message Jan. 18.

The well has been put into operation after a major overhaul at the Oil Rocks offshore field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

Oil is extracted within the range of 2,565-2,553 meters, according to the message.

SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil at Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in 2016, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015. Along with SOCAR, foreign companies also extract oil in Azerbaijan. In total, 41.03 million tons of oil was produced in Azerbaijan in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015, according to SOCAR.

