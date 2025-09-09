Solana ETF buzz fades while Dogecoin price slumps, and Remittix forecasts suggest life-changing 100x returns potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin price is back in the spotlight, as the meme crypto kept up with fresh interest from retail investors. However, the Solana ETF news is triggering a frenzy over the growing influence of institutional interest in crypto.

Despite the speculations, another project called Remittix (RTX) is gaining traction subtly. Unlike hype-based projects, Remittix is set up as a real-world solution to the global payments market, aiming to dominate the $19 trillion remittance market.

Dogecoin price performance and Solana ETF frenzy

Dogecoin price sits at $0.2157, declining slightly by over 1.9% in the last seven days from previous levels. While there’s been a setback, its market cap remains over $32 billion, while trading volume has risen significantly by over 111% in the past 24 hours. Discussion over whether the Dogecoin price is ready for another breakout following increased activity is now a hot topic.

Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the Solana ETF, with a robust market cap of $108.3 billion, has added support to its price at $199.8. The altcoin has traded over 1.3% within the past seven days, and its trading volumes have spiked by over 35%, a sign of strength above the key support range.

Still, analysts warn that dipping below $185 will spur a wave of retracement. The extra focus on Solana ETF news also circulated controversy regarding how institutional interest would overhaul liquidity and push the narrative towards what may be the next altcoin giant of 2025.

Source: TradingView

Remittix record-breaking momentum could deliver 100x gains

Remittix (RTX) is writing history beyond the noise thanks to its tangible utility. Selling at $0.1030 apiece, Remittix has already raised over $23.4 million in funding, with over 641 million RTX tokens sold.

The Remittix project is on course to solve a $19 trillion cross-border payments bottleneck through seamless crypto-to-fiat transfers across over 30 countries. With low gas fees, swift FX conversion, and support for over 40 crypto pairs, RTX is among the leading contenders for the best crypto to buy now in 2025.

More Remittix milestones are ahead with these drivers in place:

$20Million Milestone brought in its first major CEX listing on BitMart

$22Million funding milestone secured a confirmed second listing on LBank

The imminent launch of the Remittix wallet in September 2025 will add a mobile-first experience and attract more users

Ongoing $250,000 RTX Giveaway is rewarding early users and sparking an influx

This momentum makes Remittix an easy entry as the top crypto under $1 and one of the most promising new altcoins to watch this year.

