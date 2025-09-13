Solana price prediction: Can Sol hit new highs before October? Analysts hint to keep watch on RTX for major gains

Solana price prediction: Can Sol hit new highs before October? Analysts hint to keep watch on RTX for major gains

Solana Price Prediction has been a more vocal subject of debate in recent weeks as the blockchain continues to demonstrate strong performance in decentralized finance, NFTs, and payment applications. As momentum increases in both institutional adoption and retail demand, the question is whether Solana can sustain its growth into October.

In the meantime, new initiatives like Remittix (RTX) are gaining prominence as investors turn their attention to the next wave of utility-driven crypto plays. Solana remains a market leader, but the reality that RTX is in the limelight speaks volumes about how early-stage projects are influencing market narratives in 2025.

Solana Price Prediction And Market Outlook

Solana Price Prediction controversy is driven by recent performance metrics. Solana is exchanging at $225.18, a 2.29% increase, with the support of a $122.13 billion market capitalization. The trading volume is at $8.42 billion, falling slightly by 2.99%, yet still reflecting deep liquidity compared to most blockchain-based assets.

Analysts note that Solana's fast transactions and expanding developer base make it stronger in the long run. That being said, the crypto market is currently being led more by newer projects solving specific problems in payments and usability. This is where Remittix (RTX) enters the picture, promising a bridge between traditional banking and decentralized assets.

Remittix And The Shift Toward Real Utility

Unlike most speculative tokens, Remittix is focusing on real-world adoption. For $0.1080 per token, RTX allows users to send crypto such as BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL directly into bank accounts in a variety of countries. It's designed to solve a very large gap: making cryptocurrency transfers as simple and fast as traditional money transfers.

The project has raised over $25.2 million already, having sold over 658 million tokens in its presale. Its $20M milestone activated a listing announcement on BitMart, and crossing $22M sealed a future listing on LBANK. These planned centralized exchange listings show how RTX is preparing for global liquidity and adoption.

Milestones, Wallet Launch, And Community Incentives

RTX momentum is also attributed to its beta wallet, set to debut in Q3 2025. The mobile-first product will enable users to manage cross-border payments with real-time FX conversions in a bid to make crypto remittances faster and cheaper.

To incentivise engagement, Remittix has activated a 15% USDT referral program with instant claimable rewards every 24 hours. A $250,000 giveaway also raises visibility and helps with community building, a tactic that is seeing it appear among the best crypto presales 2025.

What’s Driving Remittix’s Growing Momentum

Global payment focus with direct crypto-to-bank transfers

Beta wallet release expected in Q3 2025

Over $25.2Million raised in presale with 658Million+ tokens sold

Listings revealed with BitMart and LBANK

Security-first, CertiK-audited DeFi project

While Solana Price Prediction remains a hot topic heading into October, investors are also taking notice of new crypto projects that provide growth in addition to immediate usability. Solana is continuing to show its strength as a blockchain ecosystem, but Remittix is representative of the increasing number of projects directly targeting the $19 trillion payments sector.

With its presale momentum, upcoming beta wallet, and exchange listings locked in, RTX is positioning itself to be a new altcoin to watch in 2025. For anyone researching early-stage crypto investment, both Solana's trajectory and Remittix's utility-driven model illustrate how the space is trending toward adoption and solving real-world problems.

