Finland pledges $2.3M for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

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Finland has announced a fresh €2 million (approximately $2.23 million) aid package to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, arriving at a critical moment as global humanitarian funding faces severe cuts.

The UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, announced the contribution on Sunday, noting that the funds will be used to sustain life-saving assistance and protection programs in the sprawling, congested camps along the Cox's Bazar coast. According to the UNHCR Dhaka office, the increased funding will target critical gaps, particularly in underfunded areas like skills development and resilience programming, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Nearly a decade after fleeing targeted violence and ethnic persecution in Myanmar, roughly 1.2 million Rohingya continue to live in temporary settlements in Bangladesh. However, international financial support has steadily declined, leaving the most vulnerable populations at risk.

The UN agency emphasized that women, girls, elderly individuals, and persons with disabilities are bearing the brunt of these budget shortfalls. The strain has been compounded by the arrival of some 150,000 new refugees since early 2024, many of whom are still without basic shelter due to a severe lack of space in the overcrowded camps.

"As the Rohingya response enters a fragile phase—marked by declining funding, worsening camp conditions, rising protection risks, and continued instability in Myanmar—Finland’s stepped-up commitment shows great generosity," said Ivo Freijsen, the UNHCR representative in Bangladesh.

The urgent need for international aid is highlighted by the 2026 update of the Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis. The latest JRP appealed for $710.5 million to provide aid to 1.56 million people, including both refugees and local Bangladeshi host communities. Reflecting the difficult funding landscape, this appeal represents a 26% reduction from the 2025 plan and covers only the bare minimum required to maintain life-saving services.

News.Az