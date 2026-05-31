Ukraine gets new IRIS-T air defense launcher from Germany

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Ukraine has officially received another launcher for the IRIS-T air defense missile system from Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed.

While expressing deep gratitude for Berlin's ongoing security assistance, Zelenskyy emphasized that hardware alone is not enough, noting that the country is facing a critical ammunition shortage. "Thousands upon thousands of lives have been saved thanks to such strong support. But we also need missiles for air defense systems so that we have sufficient capabilities to repel attacks," Zelenskyy stated, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The arrival of the German launcher comes at a precarious time for Ukraine's skies. According to Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat, the military is grappling with an acute shortage of interceptor missiles for its most advanced systems, including Patriot, NASAMS, and IRIS-T. Ihnat revealed that many launchers currently deployed in operational units are sitting half-empty, forcing Ukrainian negotiators to plead for as few as five to ten missiles at a time during international meetings.

The supply strain has prompted urgent diplomatic outreach. This week, President Zelenskyy sent a letter to Donald Trump warning of the severe deficit in air defense assets. Meanwhile, Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, called on Western allies to increase current deliveries of air defense systems tenfold to counter ongoing aerial threats.

Despite the missile shortages, Kyiv has seen progress on other defense fronts. Zelenskyy highlighted recent milestone agreements reached with Sweden, which include a new military aid package designed to bolster Ukraine's aviation capabilities with Gripen fighter jets.

The Ukrainian president reiterated that securing strong, anti-ballistic air defense remains Kyiv's absolute priority to protect civilians and strip Russia of its aerial advantages.

News.Az