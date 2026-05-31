Israel to remain at Lebanon's historic Beaufort Castle

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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that Israeli troops will remain stationed at Beaufort Castle following the recent capture of the strategic hilltop fortress in southern Lebanon.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers of the 1982 Lebanon War, Katz highlighted the symbolic and military weight of the operation. Decades after Israel's initial withdrawal from the region, "the Israeli flag is once again flying over the peaks overlooking the Galilee communities," Katz stated, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The historic Crusader-era castle sits on a high ridge that offers a commanding view of both southern Lebanon and northern Israel, making it a highly prized tactical position.

Katz confirmed that the military has no immediate plans to leave the site, stating that Israeli forces will remain positioned at Beaufort as part of a newly established security zone within Lebanon.

News.Az