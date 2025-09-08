Solana price prediction: Solana holders looking for gains like in 2015 back new altcoin Remittix

Solana price prediction: Solana holders looking for gains like in 2015 back new altcoin Remittix

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto markets today indicate an increased institutional rotation to new crypto projects that provide practical usefulness beyond scalability promises.

Investors are looking to a high-volume niche, the payment infrastructure category, where applications solving real-world problems will create sustainable value generation.

Right now, the environment is favorable to high-growth crypto projects like Remittix that are both technologically innovative and have a defined revenue stream, especially with September around the corner.

Solana price prediction: Bullish setup but caution lingers

Solana Price Prediction charts are lighting up as SOL holds firm above $210, teasing a breakout toward $215–220 and possibly even $280 if institutional buying pressure continues.

Whales have funneled serious money into the Solana ecosystem, with Jump Crypto and Galaxy Digital among the backers.

That confidence shows strength, but investors also know Solana’s future is still tied to scalability narratives and heavy competition.

And here’s the reality: traders don’t want to sit in “maybe” coins when the market is rewarding upcoming crypto projects that deliver practical adoption right now. That’s where the story takes a sharp turn toward one name making waves at lightning speed.

Remittix explodes past $23 million: The real “best crypto to buy now”

Remittix is leaving speculation behind and moving into domination. The project just smashed through $23 million raised, securing its second centralized exchange listing with LBank right after BitMart. In crypto, that kind of momentum is never random. Whales are loading up because this isn’t hype: it’s a cross-chain DeFi project that fixes a real $19 trillion global payments problem.

Unlike Solana, which thrives on transaction throughput, Remittix is built for ordinary people and businesses to send money worldwide in seconds, crypto in, fiat out, and bank accounts credited in over 30 countries. That utility makes RTX the next big altcoin in 2025 candidate, and analysts are already calling it one of the highest-growth crypto plays on the market.

Why investors are rushing into RTX

Global Reach: Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries

Multi-Asset Ready: Support for 40+ coins and 30+ fiat currencies at launch

Security First: CertiK audit completed for institutional-grade safety

Wallet Coming Q3: Mobile-first app with real-time FX conversion

Deflationary Tokenomics: Supply cuts designed to reward long-term holders

This isn’t another token chasing attention; it’s a payment infrastructure already pulling capital, attention, and credibility. Early movers are locking in positions now before price discovery kicks in on exchanges.

$250,000 giveaway fuels frenzy: Don’t be the one who hesitates

To pour fuel on the fire, Remittix has launched a $250,000 RTX token giveaway. Over 25,000 holders and 300,000+ entries are already on the Gleam campaign, proving that retail demand is catching up with whale accumulation.

The excitement isn’t artificial; it’s organic, viral, and showing all the signs of a breakout community. Solana may or may not hit $280 in the coming weeks, but Remittix is creating generational wealth opportunities right now.

And with BitMart and LBank confirmed as the first trading venues, liquidity is guaranteed from day one. Miss this entry point and you may be looking back at the next 100x crypto you passed on, while others sit on life-changing returns.

The choice is clear: buy RTX tokens now or regret watching history repeat without you.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az