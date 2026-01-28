Solar drives China’s power generation capacity growth

By the end of 2025, China’s total installed power generation capacity had reached 3.89 billion kilowatts (kW), marking a year-on-year increase of 16.1 percent, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Solar power emerged as the strongest contributor within the country’s energy mix, with installed capacity surging 35.4 percent to 1.2 billion kW.

Wind power also continued to expand steadily. Installed wind capacity reached 640 million kW, representing a year-on-year increase of 22.9 percent.

NEA data further showed that the cumulative average utilization time of power-generating equipment—covering power plants with a rated capacity of 6,000 kW and above—stood at 3,119 hours in 2025. This figure was down by 312 hours compared with 2024.

China has built the world’s largest renewable energy system and has pledged to accelerate its green transition across all sectors, with solar and wind power continuing to play a central role in reshaping the country’s energy landscape.