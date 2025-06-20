+ ↺ − 16 px

With just days left before the Solaxy token goes live, investors are eyeing major upside potential as the Solana Layer 2 project edges closer to its exchange debut. Here’s what to expect in 2025 and why market sentiment is increasingly bullish, News.Az reports.

Solaxy, the first Layer 2 built on the Solana network, is entering its final presale stretch after attracting over $54.7 million in early investment. The momentum has only intensified as Solaxy’s listing date draws near, with thousands of retail buyers and crypto whales positioning themselves before the token goes live on exchanges.

The broader macro-outlook adds fuel to this momentum. With Bitcoin climbing past $100,000 and institutional capital continuing to pour into digital assets, attention is turning to altcoins with meaningful use cases and Solaxy ticks several boxes. As the Layer 2 narrative gains traction, Solaxy’s unique position as a scaling solution on Solana makes it especially relevant.

Current projections place the SOLX token at an average price of $0.00879 by the end of 2025, representing an estimated 388% gain from its initial listing price of $0.0018. Analysts expect price peaks as high as $0.031 within the next year, although short-term volatility following the token generation event is to be expected as the market adjusts.

What gives these predictions added weight is the historical correlation between Layer 2 development and token appreciation. Just as Ethereum’s Layer 2 projects like Arbitrum and Optimism saw explosive growth during their respective launches, Solaxy’s integration with Solana could unlock similar upside potential.

A Closer Look at the Solaxy Ecosystem

Part of what sets Solaxy apart from other presale tokens is its detailed roadmap and working infrastructure, which already includes a live testnet, functioning bridge and developer tools. The project has focused on building a fully operational Layer 2 environment rather than just launching a meme coin with vague utility. This has earned the confidence of a fast-growing community and increasing attention from the wider crypto space.

At its core, Solaxy is designed to address Solana’s persistent congestion issues – an ongoing problem that has often plagued high-traffic events such as NFT mints or meme coin surges. By bundling transactions and rolling them up into a single operation for settlement on Solana, Solaxy mimics the Layer 2 efficiencies that brought scalability to Ethereum.

The technical execution is already underway. The testnet allows users to bridge SOL from devnet into Solaxy and interact with smart contracts in a low-latency environment.

These developments, combined with the project’s ongoing work with Hyperlane to build seamless connections between Solana, Ethereum and Solaxy, suggest a cross-chain future with reduced friction and faster throughput.

As a result, Solaxy is not just aiming to reduce network congestion – it is building a scalable, multi-chain-ready environment that offers practical use for developers and users alike.

Solaxy Launch Timeline: What Happens Next

With four days left in the presale, the countdown to launch is gaining urgency. Token claims are scheduled to begin on June 23, alongside the launch of the Solana-Ethereum bridge. This will mark a crucial step in Solaxy’s transition from presale hype to real-world functionality.

The rollout continues through July with several high-profile milestones. These include the release of the Solaxy Wiki, activation of staking features, the full mainnet launch, and the debut of Neptune, the platform’s native decentralised exchange. Shortly after, Igniter – the token launchpad – will go live, expanding Solaxy’s potential as a self-sustaining ecosystem.

Each of these releases not only expands the network’s capabilities but also drives potential demand for SOLX. With staking rewards already topping 78% APY, early adopters are incentivised to hold rather than sell, reinforcing the project’s long-term outlook and reducing initial sell pressure upon listing.

Why Solaxy’s Layer 2 Model Matters in 2025

What makes Solaxy especially timely is the market’s renewed focus on Layer 2 scalability. Throughout 2024, Ethereum’s Layer 2 networks saw record stablecoin inflows, demonstrating widespread appetite for efficient transaction environments that don’t compromise on decentralisation or cost.

Although Solaxy isn’t a stablecoin, its function as a Solana Layer 2 makes it equally appealing to investors looking for utility-driven growth. As more developers migrate to ecosystems that can handle high volumes with minimal downtime, Solaxy is uniquely positioned to serve a growing segment of Web3 applications – from gaming and NFTs to decentralised finance.

Its multi-chain design also makes it attractive to liquidity providers. By linking Ethereum and Solana through its token bridge and native architecture, Solaxy opens the door for capital to flow seamlessly between two of the most active networks in crypto. This could further boost demand for SOLX as the ecosystem matures.

Best Wallet: A Trusted Gateway for Solaxy Users

For users looking to join the presale or store SOLX tokens after launch, Best Wallet is the recommended platform. The app supports over 60 blockchains, including Solana and Ethereum, and offers secure, non-custodial storage with no KYC requirements.

Best Wallet integrates directly with the Solaxy presale, allowing purchases via ETH, BNB, USDT or bank card. It also includes an in-app launchpad, where SOLX and other upcoming tokens can be tracked and bought at early-stage prices. Its privacy-first approach, combined with a seamless user experience, makes it an ideal choice for both new and experienced investors.

With the presale window closing on June 23, investors who want exposure to Solaxy at its lowest valuation are running out of time. Tokens will be claimable immediately after the presale ends, followed shortly by listings on major exchanges.

Solaxy’s Outlook Beyond 2025

Solaxy’s rise has been fast, but it hasn’t been without substance. From testnet deployment and staking to infrastructure rollout and tokenomics, the project has demonstrated a level of planning that exceeds many meme coin launches.

If Solaxy continues on its current trajectory, the SOLX token could become one of the breakout assets of the year. The Solaxy price prediction for 2025 suggests an average price near $0.00879, with highs as far as $0.031 if bullish sentiment holds. With Layer 2 scalability now a clear priority across the industry, Solaxy may be entering the market at precisely the right moment.

