Sony announces compensation for PlayStation Plus members following 24-hour PSN outage
Sony has revealed the compensation plan for PlayStation Plus members affected by the 24-hour PlayStation Network (PSN) outage over the weekend.
The outage disrupted online gaming worldwide, including Saturday sessions (or Friday night in some regions), News.Az reports, citing TechRadar.
PlayStation’s North American support account on X explained that the outage was caused by an “operational issue” with network services. Fortunately, the issue has now been resolved, and compensation details have been provided to those impacted by the service interruption.
The post on the social media outlet also apologized and gave us details on the compensation that’s going to be provided: “All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service.”
Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service.— Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 9, 2025
