Sony patents AI ghost player that guides gamers or plays parts of games

Sony has secured a patent describing an AI-driven system designed to help players progress through videogames by either guiding them step by step or temporarily taking control and completing difficult sections on their behalf, News.Az reports.

Often described as an “AI-generated ghost player,” the concept points to a future where in-game assistance goes far beyond static hints, walkthrough videos, or traditional difficulty sliders.

At its core, the patent outlines an intelligent helper that can understand what is happening in a player’s specific play session and respond in real time. Instead of offering generic advice, the system is designed to react to the exact situation on screen – whether that is a puzzle that will not click, a boss fight that keeps ending in failure, or a navigation challenge that blocks further progress.

The idea has attracted attention not because Sony announced a new product, but because the patent reveals how seriously the company is thinking about AI as an active participant in gameplay, rather than just a background system.

What the patent describes

The patent, filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, focuses on an “AI generated ghost player” that can appear within a game or as an overlay. This ghost is not meant to replace the player by default. Instead, it offers multiple levels of assistance that the player can choose from.

In lighter forms, the ghost can demonstrate what to do next. That might mean showing the correct route through an area, illustrating the timing needed to solve a puzzle, or visually demonstrating how to execute a sequence of moves. In more advanced forms, the ghost can actually perform the gameplay itself, clearing a specific obstacle or segment before handing control back to the player.

Crucially, the system is described as context-aware. It does not simply replay a pre-recorded solution. Instead, it is intended to analyze the current game state, understand the player’s position, objectives, and recent failures, and then generate assistance tailored to that exact moment.

Guidance versus completion

Much of the discussion around the patent has centered on two distinct modes of help.

The first is guidance. In this mode, the AI ghost acts as a coach or teacher. It shows how something can be done, allowing the player to observe, learn, and then try again. This could be particularly useful in games that rely on precise mechanics, complex systems, or non-obvious puzzle logic. Rather than lowering the challenge, the game shows the player how to meet it.

The second mode is completion. Here, the ghost temporarily takes over and clears a difficult section for the player. This option is likely aimed at players who value narrative progression or exploration over mechanical mastery, or who simply do not want to spend hours stuck on a single encounter.

The ability to choose between these approaches is central to the patent’s appeal. It suggests a system that adapts to different play styles rather than forcing everyone into the same definition of challenge or success.

How this differs from existing help systems

Modern consoles already provide various forms of assistance. On PlayStation 5, supported games can surface hints, tips, or short video guides through system-level features. Many games also include built-in tutorials, hint buttons, or optional difficulty modifiers.

The AI ghost concept goes further by embedding help directly into the game world and tying it to the player’s live session. Instead of pausing the game, opening a menu, or watching an external clip, the player can see the solution demonstrated in context, using their own character, their own equipment, and their own checkpoint.

This reduces a common source of friction. Players often complain that guides break immersion, spoil future content, or fail to match their exact situation. An AI-driven assistant that understands the current state of play could avoid those problems by offering precise, situational help.

Why Sony is exploring this idea

From a design and business perspective, the motivation is clear. Many players abandon games not because they dislike them, but because they hit a difficulty spike that feels unfair, confusing, or simply too time-consuming. When that happens, engagement drops and completion rates fall.

An adaptive AI helper could keep players moving forward without permanently reducing difficulty or removing challenge altogether. It also aligns with a growing industry focus on accessibility. Players have different physical abilities, cognitive styles, and time constraints. A system that can demonstrate actions, explain solutions, or take over temporarily could make games playable for a much wider audience.

Importantly, this approach does not require developers to redesign entire games around accessibility from scratch. Instead, it adds a flexible, AI-driven layer on top of existing designs.

What it could look like in practice

Although the patent is theoretical, it is easy to imagine how such a system might work in real gameplay scenarios.

A player stuck on a puzzle could summon the ghost, which then shows the correct sequence of interactions or highlights key objects. A player failing a boss fight could watch the ghost perform one clean attempt, demonstrating positioning, timing, and tactics. A player lost in a complex area could see the ghost trace the correct path forward.

For players who simply want to move on, the completion option would allow the ghost to clear the obstacle entirely, returning control once progress is made. The key is that all of this would be optional and player-controlled.

The design challenges ahead

If Sony ever turns this patent into a shipping feature, its success will depend less on the AI’s raw capability and more on thoughtful design decisions.

Player control is critical. The system would need clear opt-in settings, granular toggles, and transparent behavior. Many players value challenge and discovery, and any form of automated assistance risks undermining those values if it appears uninvited or feels intrusive.

Spoilers are another concern. Even a helpful demonstration can ruin the satisfaction of solving a puzzle independently. A well-designed system would likely need staged assistance, starting with subtle hints and escalating only if the player explicitly asks for more.

There are also questions around progression and rewards. If an AI completes a section, should achievements, trophies, or completion statistics reflect that? Different players will have different opinions, and Sony would need to balance fairness, transparency, and player choice.

Finally, competitive and online modes would require strict boundaries. Any system capable of playing on behalf of a human must be carefully restricted to avoid becoming automation in contexts where skill and fairness are essential.

Part of a broader AI trend in games

Sony’s patent does not exist in isolation. Across the games industry, developers and platform holders are exploring how AI can support players, enhance NPC behavior, and personalize experiences. The idea of an AI “copilot” for games reflects a broader shift toward adaptive systems that respond to individual players rather than treating everyone the same.

What makes Sony’s approach notable is its ambition. Instead of limiting AI to advice text or background systems, the ghost player concept places AI directly into the act of play itself.

What this does – and does not – mean

The most important thing to understand is that a patent is not a promise. Companies file patents to protect ideas, explore future directions, or block competitors, and many patented concepts never become products.

That said, the level of detail in Sony’s filing suggests more than a casual thought experiment. It reflects serious consideration of how AI could reshape the relationship between players and difficulty, learning, and progression.

If such a system ever appears on PlayStation, the debate will likely focus on philosophy rather than technology. Is AI assistance a powerful accessibility tool, a convenient time-saver, or a shortcut that risks eroding the meaning of challenge? The answer will depend on how much control players are given and how respectfully the system integrates into games.

For now, Sony’s AI ghost player remains an idea on paper. But it offers a clear glimpse into a future where getting stuck in a game may no longer mean quitting, lowering difficulty, or turning to an external guide – but simply asking the game itself for help, on your own terms.

News.Az