Sony patents AI that can play or guide your games

Sony has patented a new AI system, called Ghost Player, that could either guide players through tricky game sections or play the game entirely for them.

Filed in September 2024, the system has two modes: Guide Mode, where the AI demonstrates solutions, and Complete Mode, where the AI performs actions for the player. Unlike fixed scripts, the AI learns from gameplay footage, observes player sessions, and offers interactive guidance, including example controller inputs and verbal hints, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The technology can adapt to different gameplay styles and modes, such as story, combat, exploration, or full-game mode, and settings can switch automatically or manually. Ghost Player builds on the PS5’s Game Help system but adds more interactive and flexible support.

While promising, the patent does not guarantee implementation. Sony has filed many patents in the past that never reached the market. Still, Ghost Player highlights how AI could transform gaming by offering smarter assistance or even fully automated gameplay experiences.

