South Korea calls in Cambodian envoy over job scam targeting citizens

On October 10, South Korea’s foreign minister summoned Cambodia’s ambassador following a spike in reported kidnappings of South Korean nationals connected to job scams in the Southeast Asian country.

The number of reported kidnappings of South Koreans in Cambodia – previously averaging 10 to 20 cases a year – surged to 220 in 2024 and 330 as of August 2025, according to lawmaker Na Kyung-won’s office, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The recent death of a Korean college student in Cambodia – reportedly kidnapped and tortured by a local crime ring – has shocked South Korea.

Many of the South Korean kidnapping victims are said to have been lured by fraudulent job offers promising high pay, according to lawmaker Na.

“I summoned Cambodian Ambassador Khuon Phon Rattanak today to express grave concern over the continued cases of job fraud and confinement involving Korean nationals in Cambodia,” Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said in a statement.

He urged “swift and concrete action to eliminate online scams”, Mr Cho said, adding that Seoul had issued a special travel advisory for Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital.

“I also called for stronger measures to prevent another tragic loss of life and for closer cooperation between our police authorities.”

