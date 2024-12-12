South Korea's army chief suspended amid martial law probe

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su speaks during a meeting at the National Assesmbly in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, Dec. 10. Photo: Yonhap

South Korea's Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Park An-su, who served as the chief martial law commander during President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law last week, was suspended from his duties on Thursday, according to the defense ministry.

Park is the latest in a handful of military commanders who have been suspended from their duties amid a widening probe over their involvement in Yoon's martial law imposition on Dec. 3, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. Shortly after the martial law announcement, a military decree barring all political activities was issued under Park's name.Park argued during a parliamentary session that he learned about the martial law imposition through Yoon's televised address declaring the order, claiming he was not responsible for the drafting of the document.He offered to resign to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on the day the martial rule was lifted but had remained in office after Yoon rejected his offer.The ministry earlier suspended six other senior military personnel, including the commanders of the Capital Defense Command, the Army Special Warfare Command, the Counterintelligence Command and the Defense Intelligence Command.

News.Az