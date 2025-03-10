South Korean singer Wheesung found dead in Seoul home

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean singer Wheesung, renowned for his soulful performances, was found dead at his Seoul residence, police said Monday. He was 43.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but police said there were no signs of foul play, News.Az reports, citing The Korea Times.

"Artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his residence and was later pronounced dead," Tajoy Entertainment said, adding agency staff and colleagues were "in deep sorrow."

He was found unconscious in his apartment at 6:29 p.m. by emergency responders after his mother called for help, according to police and his management agency.

He was scheduled to meet his manager earlier in the day, but couldn't be reached. His mother, who lives in the same apartment building, went to check on him and discovered him unresponsive.

Since his singing debut in 2002, he rose to prominence with numerous hit songs and lyrics.

But his music career was tarnished in 2021 when he was convicted of habitual propofol use. He received a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

News.Az