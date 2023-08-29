Southern China braces for Typhoon Saola

+ ↺ − 16 px

Southern China is bracing for a strong typhoon this week as authorities move to prevent damage from the bad weather.

Typhoon Saola began moving northwest from Luzon Island in the Philippines on Tuesday and is expected to hit Taiwan before reaching Guangdong and Fujian provinces by Wednesday night, according to local meteorologists, Beijing-based China Daily reported on Tuesday.

Provincial authorities said the primary focus is on preventing injuries and minimizing economic losses.

Saola, the ninth typhoon to hit China this year, is predicted to cause destructive winds and heavy rainfall along Guangdong's eastern coast, potentially leading to substantial economic losses, according to the province's anti-disaster authorities.

Saola's influence led to heavy rainfall in major cities like Guangzhou and coastal areas on Monday and Tuesday, causing havoc in certain areas, according to authorities.

To enhance safety, fishing boats in the eastern Pearl River estuary and workers were instructed to find shelter on Tuesday.

Cities and government bodies have been mandated to adopt effective measures against potential geological hazards from Saola, including preventing dike collapses in coastal areas, managing flooding, and addressing issues like mountain torrents, mudflows, and landslides in the near future.

Extreme typhoon rains have recently affected many parts of China, causing severe floods, casualties, and property damage.

Typhoons Doksuri and Khanun caused heavy rains and flooding in Beijing and other northern provinces in late July.

The floods killed over 140 people, including 33 in Beijing alone, and destroyed infrastructure and farmlands.

Authorities had to mobilize soldiers for search and rescue in Beijing, which also saw communications, including train services, disrupted in some districts.

News.Az