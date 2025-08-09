SpaceX and NASA complete Crew-10 mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX and NASA successfully completed the Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, with all four astronauts safely returning to Earth aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Teams aboard the recovery ship, including two fast boats, are securing the SpaceX Dragon and ensuring the spacecraft is safe for the recovery effort, News.Az reports citing NASA.

As the fast boat teams complete their work, the recovery ship will move into position to hoist Dragon onto the main deck with the astronauts inside. Once on the main deck, the crew will egress the spacecraft and receive medical checks before being flown via helicopter to meet up with a NASA aircraft bound for Houston.

News.Az