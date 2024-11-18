Yandex metrika counter

SpaceX launches 20 more Starlink satellites into orbit - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
SpaceX launches 20 more Starlink satellites into orbit - VIDEO
Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink satellites from California on Sunday night.

The mission, designated Starlink 9-11, included 13 satellites equipped with Direct-to-Cell capabilities, aimed at enhancing mobile connectivity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:53 p.m. PST (12:53 a.m. EST, 0553 UTC).



The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1071 in the SpaceX fleet, launched for an 20th time. It previously launched two rideshare missions (Transporter-8 and Transporter-9), three national security missions (NROL-85, NROL-87 and NROL-146) and 12 Starlink missions.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1071 landed on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ This was the 109th landing on OCISLY and the 370th booster landing to date.

The payload on this flight includes 13 Starlink satellites that have Direct to Cell capabilities. Following the launch of Starlink 9-11 on Nov. 14, Ben Longmier, the senior director of satellite engineering at SpaceX, said there were “three more launches to complete the first satellite constellation for Starlink Direct to Cell.”

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      