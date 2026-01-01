SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic eye IPOs in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tech industry could see a landmark year in 2026 as three high-profile private companies—SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic—prepare to go public. Investors are closely watching these historic IPOs, which have the potential to reshape markets, attract massive funding, and offer a rare chance to invest in some of the world’s most innovative firms.

Market reports indicate that Sam Altman’s OpenAI, Amazon-backed Anthropic, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX could launch their IPOs as early as 2026, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Remarkably, these three planned offerings alone could surpass the total proceeds of roughly 200 U.S. IPOs in 2025, creating significant opportunities for investment banks, law firms, and investors.

Sources familiar with the matter say SpaceX executives have told investors the company intends to go public within the next year, barring any major market disruption. Meanwhile, Anthropic has engaged law firm Wilson Sonsini to begin IPO-related preparations.

Additionally, OpenAI has been in early discussions with top law firms, including Cooley, about a potential public listing. However, the company has not yet chosen its legal advisers.

None of the companies has announced official IPO valuations yet, but investor demand is already driving prices higher. SpaceX is aiming for a valuation of around $800 billion in its latest private share sale, Anthropic is targeting about $350 billion, and OpenAI was most recently valued at $500 billion.

Notably, OpenAI’s valuation reflects growing demand for ChatGPT and strong growth in recurring revenue from subscriptions and enterprise customers. Over the longer term, OpenAI is targeting $200 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

Other large private companies that may also go public this year include data analytics firm Databricks, valued at $134 billion, and design platform Canva, valued at $42 billion.

News.Az