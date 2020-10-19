Azerbaijani army’s positions in Goygol under Armenian shelling
- 19 Oct 2020 13:04
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153528
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbaijani-armys-positions-in-goygol-under-armenian-shelling-span Copied
On October 19, starting from 12:00, units of Armenia’s armed forces, stationed in the direction of the occupied Kalbajar region, are firing at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Goygol region, using 82- and 120-mm mortars and large-caliber weapons, the Defense Ministry reported.