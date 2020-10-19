Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army’s positions in Goygol under Armenian shelling

On October 19, starting from 12:00, units of Armenia’s armed forces, stationed in the direction of the occupied Kalbajar region, are firing at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Goygol region, using 82- and 120-mm mortars and large-caliber weapons, the Defense Ministry reported.


