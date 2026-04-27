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Andrej Babiš: Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the Czech Republic

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Andrej Babiš: Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the Czech Republic
Photo: AZERTAC

"Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the Czech Republic. We have very sincere, friendly relations," Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš said during a press statement with President Ilham Aliyev.

He also emphasized that Azerbaijan is at the center of the world's attention today, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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