Andrej Babiš: Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the Czech Republic
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"Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the Czech Republic. We have very sincere, friendly relations," Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš said during a press statement with President Ilham Aliyev.
He also emphasized that Azerbaijan is at the center of the world's attention today, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
By Aysel Mammadzada