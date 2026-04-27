Baku forum WUF13 boosts inclusivity for participants

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The upcoming World Urban Forum in Baku will introduce a range of services aimed at ensuring full accessibility and inclusivity for all participants, including people with disabilities.

Speaking at a media briefing, Leyla Safarli, Accessibility and Inclusivity division manager of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, said the event will prioritize barrier-free participation and equal access throughout the forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Organizers of World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13) are implementing tailored support services to ensure attendees can participate comfortably and without obstacles.

Safarli also highlighted a large-scale awareness campaign designed to promote inclusivity across all levels of the event. As part of the initiative, specialized training materials have been developed for different professional groups.

Around 4,200 individuals are taking part in these training programs, aimed at improving understanding of accessibility needs and enhancing the overall experience for participants.

The measures are part of broader efforts to position WUF13 as an inclusive global platform, reflecting international standards for accessibility and equal participation.

News.Az