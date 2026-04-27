Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum held in Gabala
- 27 Apr 2026 15:35
- 27 Apr 2026 16:15
- 1056827
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-czechia-business-forum-held-in-gabala Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
On April 27, an Azerbaijan–Czechia business forum was held in Gabala, attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.
The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic delivered speeches at the event, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.