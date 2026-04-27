Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum held in Gabala

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum held in Gabala
Photo: AZERTAC

On April 27, an Azerbaijan–Czechia business forum was held in Gabala, attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic delivered speeches at the event, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      