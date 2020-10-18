Azerbaijan’s flag hoisted over ancient Khudaferin Bridge (VIDEO)

Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces have raised Azerbaijan’s flag over the ancient Khudaferin Bridge, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote on his official Twitter account.  

"Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces have raised Azerbaijan’s flag over the ancient Khudaferin Bridge. Long live the people of Azerbaijan! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" the head of state announced Sunday.

