Spanish police use force against protesters at Vuelta

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish police have used force against protesters during the final stage of the Vuelta a España road cycling race, which was being held in the context of the Israeli team's participation, News.Az reports citing the newspaper El País.

According to her information, not far from the finish line, about a hundred protesters began kicking the protective barriers.

Earlier, Mundo Deportivo reported that the final stage of the Vuelta a España was cancelled due to protests by activists with Palestinian flags. It is noted that the demonstrators went out onto the track and used smoke bombs, clashing with the police.

News.Az