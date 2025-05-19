Spanish premier urges Israel’s exclusion from Eurovision, global competitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, the Spanish Prime Minister called for Israel to be excluded from Eurovision and other international competitions, drawing a parallel with the response to Russia’s war against Ukraine and emphasizing the importance of consistency in upholding human rights and international law.

"Spain's commitment to international law and human rights must be constant and must also be consistent in Europe," Pedro Sanchez said during the presentation of a report on Spain's cultural and creative sectors, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Recalling how Russia was swiftly barred from global platforms like sports and music contests, Sanchez suggested the same standard should apply to Israel, especially in light of its ongoing war in Gaza.

"That is why I believe that no one was shocked when Russia's invasion of Ukraine began three years ago and it was demanded to be removed from ... international competitions and also not to participate, for example, we have recently seen it this past weekend in Eurovision," he said.

"Therefore, neither should Israel, because what we cannot allow are double standards, not even in culture," he added.

Sanchez ended with a message of solidarity for the people of Palestine who are "experiencing the injustice of war and bombardment."

