UAE blocks Iranian travelers on Emirates flights

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Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced that Iranian nationals are currently not allowed to enter or transit through the United Arab Emirates, according to an update on its official website.

The move comes as tensions between Iran and Gulf countries continue to rise, prompting tighter travel measures across the region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the new restrictions, Iranian passport holders are barred from both entering the UAE and using it as a transit hub on Emirates flights.

However, another UAE carrier, Flydubai, clarified that exceptions apply. Iranian nationals holding a valid UAE “Golden Visa” are still permitted to enter or transit through the country.

The travel restrictions follow escalating geopolitical strains linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. While authorities have not issued detailed public explanations, the timing suggests a direct connection to security concerns in the Gulf region.

The UAE, a major global aviation hub, is often used as a transit point for international travelers. Any restrictions affecting specific nationalities can have wider implications for regional travel and airline operations.

Passengers are advised to check the latest entry requirements before booking or traveling, as rules may change quickly depending on developments in the region.

The situation highlights how geopolitical tensions are increasingly impacting global travel, particularly in strategically sensitive regions like the Middle East.

News.Az