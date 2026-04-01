Apple turns 50: From garage startup to global giant

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Apple has marked its 50th anniversary, celebrating a journey that transformed it from a garage startup into one of the world’s most influential tech giants—while facing fresh challenges in the age of artificial intelligence.

Founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, the company began with a simple circuit board that would become the Apple I. That early innovation laid the foundation for a product ecosystem that would reshape computing, music, and mobile communication, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Apple played a key role in popularizing personal computers and later revolutionized the smartphone market with the iPhone. Its tightly integrated hardware and software model set it apart, helping build a loyal global customer base.

Over the decades, the company expanded its lineup with products like the iPod, Apple Watch, AirPods, and the Vision Pro headset—turning Apple into a central force in both technology and popular culture.

Since going public in 1980, Apple’s stock has seen explosive growth, especially after the iPhone became a global bestseller. Today, the company is expected to generate nearly $465 billion in annual revenue, placing it among the world’s largest businesses.

Its services division—including the App Store, Apple Music, and streaming platforms—has become a major growth engine, generating steady income from subscriptions and digital sales.

While the U.S. remains a key market, Apple is increasingly relying on countries like China and India for growth as smartphone demand matures in developed markets.

This global diversification has helped sustain its revenue momentum, even as competition intensifies.

Despite its dominance, Apple now faces one of its biggest tests yet: keeping pace in artificial intelligence. Rivals like Microsoft and Alphabet are investing heavily in AI, while players like OpenAI are exploring new devices that could challenge smartphones.

Although Apple has integrated machine learning into its chips for years, analysts say delays in rolling out advanced AI features—such as upgrades to Siri—have raised concerns about its readiness for this shift.

Even so, demand for Apple’s latest products remains strong, with new iPhone models and more affordable MacBooks driving sales.

As Apple enters its next chapter, its future may depend on whether it can once again redefine technology—this time in the rapidly evolving world of AI.

News.Az