Megan Thee Stallion hospitalized after falling Ill at show

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Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized in New York City after suddenly becoming unwell during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and leaving before the show ended.

Her representative, Didier Morais, said that the artist began feeling seriously ill during Tuesday night’s show and was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors are currently assessing her condition, News.Az reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

He added that further updates will be shared once more information is available.

Her hairstylist and close friend, Kellon Deryck, who had been working with her at the event, also confirmed the hospitalization in a post on X.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper made her debut in the show last week at New York’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the role of The Zidler, marking not only her first ever Broadway performance but also the first time a woman has performed the role in the beloved and long-running jukebox musical. Boldfaced names that have been seated for her performances have included Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish, among others. The show has also featured Meg performing her songs “Savage” and “Body.”

According to a post on X, Tuesday’s show began as normal with Meg featured in opening scenes but the performance was stopped mid-show as theater officials apologized to the audience and asked them to “stay inside and seated.” Megan then exited the performance and was reportedly replaced by another performer for the rest of the show.

Megan Thee Stallion steps into the role of Zidler, which has previously been filled by the likes of Boy George, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess and most recently Bob the Drag Queen. The role of Zidler was originated by Danny Burstein, a veteran Broadway star who won a Tony for his performance. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement about joining the show. “And theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace.”

News.Az