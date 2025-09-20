Sri Lankan police seize nearly 1 ton of heroin, 13 tons of cannabis in 2025 raids

Sri Lankan police have seized nearly a metric ton of heroin and 13 tons of cannabis during raids carried out so far in 2025, a spokesman for the police said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Police Media spokesperson F.U. Wootler, addressing a press conference in Colombo, said 955 kg of heroin, 1,422 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 471 kg of hashish, 29 kg of cocaine, and 13,773 kg of cannabis had been confiscated. Police have also seized 3.5 million narcotic pills, he said.

During these operations, 1,721 firearms were also seized, he said.

Wootler added that 328 suspects have been arrested in connection with shooting incidents. These include 38 gunmen, 27 getaway riders, and 263 accused of aiding and abetting these crimes.

He added that, since Jan. 12, police have conducted daily special operations and searched a total of 5,101,516 individuals, arresting 104,602 suspects, according to the police spokesperson.

News.Az