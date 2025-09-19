Sri Lanka introduces National Cyber Protection Strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sri Lanka launched its National Cyber Protection Strategy (2025-2029) on Friday, with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in attendance, according to a statement from the President's Media Division (PMD).

The National Cyber Protection Strategy is prepared by the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and with technical support from the World Bank, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It aims to establish a secure, reliable, and inclusive digital ecosystem to support the country's digital economic transformation program.

According to the PMD, the strategy will establish a legal and administrative framework for cybersecurity, develop a skilled workforce with knowledge and expertise in cybersecurity, and improve public awareness.

On the same day, the country also inaugurated the National Cybersecurity Operations Center. It will provide 24-hour monitoring of 37 institutions that manage critical digital infrastructure in order to detect and respond to potential cyberattacks.

Addressing the event, Dissanayake said the national cybersecurity framework will play a crucial role in safeguarding national security, strengthening the economy, and protecting citizens' way of life.

