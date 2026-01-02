Starlink to lower satellite orbits in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet network, will begin lowering the orbits of its satellites in 2026 as part of a plan to enhance space safety, the company said.

Michael Nicolls, SpaceX’s vice president of Starlink engineering, announced that satellites currently orbiting at around 550 km (342 miles) will be gradually lowered to 480 km over the course of the year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The lowering of satellites results in condensing Starlink orbits and will increase space safety in several ways,” Nicolls said on social media platform X. He added that the number of debris objects and planned satellite constellations is significantly lower below 500 km, reducing the overall likelihood of collisions in orbit.

The move follows a December incident in which one Starlink satellite experienced an anomaly at 418 km, generating a small amount of debris and temporarily cutting off communications. The satellite, one of nearly 10,000 in Starlink’s broadband constellation, dropped four kilometers in altitude after the anomaly, suggesting a minor on-board explosion.

Starlink has rapidly become the world’s largest satellite operator, providing broadband internet to consumers, governments, and businesses worldwide. With the number of satellites in orbit rising sharply, the company says the orbit adjustment will help prevent collisions and improve the long-term sustainability of space operations.

News.Az