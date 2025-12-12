Mars push adds risk to SpaceX’s trillion-dollar IPO

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX’s long-awaited IPO could reach a valuation above $1 trillion next year, but CEO Elon Musk’s renewed push toward Mars is adding uncertainty for potential investors. Analysts warn that Musk’s focus on high-risk space exploration may distract from Starlink, the company’s most profitable and fast-growing business.

SpaceX is expected to raise more than $25 billion in one of the largest public offerings ever. But Musk has repeatedly emphasized that reaching Mars is his lifelong goal — a priority that may not align with the stable returns shareholders typically seek, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Investors have seen this tension before. At Tesla, Musk’s attention has often shifted between cars, AI and robotics, creating volatility. SpaceX, too, has a history of pouring billions into experimentation, from reusable rockets to the Starlink network.

Analysts say a public SpaceX would still require investors to tolerate big risks. The company’s giant Starship rocket has yet to complete a successful orbital mission, and Musk’s target of launching it to Mars next year is widely seen as ambitious.

Supporters argue that revenue from Starlink — now with over 6 million users across 140+ countries — provides a strong financial base. Starlink’s future offerings, including direct-to-cell mobile service and space-based data centers, could unlock multi-billion-dollar markets.

Yet questions remain over whether the satellite-to-cell sector will grow as fast as predicted, and whether cooling and debris challenges will hinder data centers in orbit.

Despite the risks, analysts believe investor enthusiasm will remain high.

“A lot of retail investors will probably get a lot of gray hairs from being a SpaceX investor,” one market strategist said, “but many will still want to be along for the ride.”

News.Az