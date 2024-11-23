Storm Bert causes around 60,000 power outages across Ireland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Storm Bert swept across the island of Ireland on Friday night, causing flooding and power cuts in several areas, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said that high winds had caused power outages for 60,000 customers, with the worst affected counties including Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Cavan, Monaghan, Kerry and Cork.Status red rain warnings were issued by forecasters for Cork and Galway until 10am on Saturday, while an orange alert for rain was in place for 10 hours for counties Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim.A Yellow alert for wind and rain warnings remains in place for most counties until midday on Saturday, with a snow-ice warning in place for Co Donegal.

