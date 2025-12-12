Strong 6.7-magnitude quake shakes northern Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake off Japan triggered a tsunami advisory for parts of Hokkaido and the coasts of Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi prefectures on Friday.

The advisory was later lifted, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

The quake struck at 11:44 a.m., registering shindo 4 in some areas on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 1 to 7. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), waves of up to 1 meter were possible in areas under the advisory. Some shores in Hokkaido and Aomori observed waves of around 20 centimeters, NHK reported. The advisory was lifted around 2 p.m.

A tsunami advisory, which is lower than a tsunami warning, urges residents to stay away from the ocean, though evacuation is not required. The JMA recorded seismic intensity 4 in parts of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, and Akita prefectures.

The shaking occurred in the same region as a previous earthquake on Monday night but was less intense, the agency noted. Such follow-up quakes are not unusual.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, 31 earthquakes exceeding shindo 1 have been recorded since Monday’s major quake, with Friday’s pre-noon tremor being the largest. The quake struck at a depth of approximately 20 kilometers, shallower than Monday’s 50-kilometer deep quake.

News.Az