Evacuation orders in Japan after quake triggers tsunami warning

A powerful magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on Monday, prompting evacuation orders and a tsunami warning for certain coastal areas. A tsunami of almost 10 feet (3 meters) could hit some areas of the coast, including Iwate, Aomori and parts of Hokkaido, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA). A 16-inch (40cm) tsunami height has already been observed in Aomori and Hokkaido, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck at 11.15 p.m. local time (9.15 a.m. ET) around 44 miles (70km) off the coast of the country and at a depth of around 33 miles.

A CNN team in Japan’s capital Tokyo felt strong tremors during the earthquake, which lasted for longer than 30 seconds.

Minoru Kihara, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, urged people in affected areas to evacuate to higher ground or move to safe buildings, such as evacuation shelters.

There have been no reports of “abnormalities at this time” at the country’s Higashidōri and Onagawa nuclear power plants, Kihara said. “We have received reports that other nuclear facilities are currently being checked,” he added.

Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who was elected in October, said her government would work closely with local officials to assess the damage and put in place emergency response measures.

The government would be “acting as one under the principle of putting human life first,” she said. Japan is no stranger to severe earthquakes. It lies on the Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. The worst quake in recent Japanese history was the 9.1-magnitude Tohoku earthquake in 2011 that triggered a major tsunami and nuclear disaster.

