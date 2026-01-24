Suicide bombing at Pakistan wedding kills seven

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least seven people have been killed in a suicide bombing at a wedding in northwestern Pakistan, authorities confirmed on January 24, highlighting the growing security challenges in regions near the Afghan border.





Police said the attack took place on Friday during a wedding ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan district. The explosion struck a building where members of a local peace committee were gathered alongside other guests. Several people were injured, and four later died in hospital, bringing the total death toll to seven, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Peace committees in the area are made up of local residents and elders and are supported by the government as part of efforts to curb militant activity along the Afghan frontier. Police official Muhammad Adnan said those targeted were linked to such a committee, though no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has previously accused peace committee members of cooperating with the state. The militant group has carried out attacks across Pakistan for years, seeking to impose its own system of governance.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused militant fighters of operating from across the border in Afghanistan. Afghan authorities deny the claim, saying Pakistan’s security issues are internal matters.

News.Az