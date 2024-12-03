Superman & Lois Ends with epic showdown and heartfelt farewell

+ ↺ − 16 px

The CW said goodbye to Superman & Lois on Monday night with an unforgettable finale, closing the chapter on Lex Luthor's reign of terror in Smallville while offering a glimpse into the future of the beloved characters.

The intense first half of the episode saw Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) go toe-to-toe with not only Michael Cudlitz’s Lex Luthor but also defeat Doomsday, with the help of his sons Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan (Michael Bishop), News.Az reports, citing Deadline. The pair join forces to save their father from the brink of death as Doomsday pummels Superman into the pavement, luring the killing machine away so that Superman can formulate his plan to launch Doomsday into the sun.But rather than dwell in the aftermath of the fight, showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher opted to do something that few, if any, Superman properties have — showing the hero living out the rest of his days.After Clark died earlier in Season 4, he received a heart transplant from his father-in-law, essentially ensuring his mortality.In Superman & Lois finale, audiences see Clark hanging up his cape in favor of championing the systemic issues in his community, while also watching his sons start their own families. Lois’ cancer eventually returns, and after she passes, Clark lives out the rest of his days with a canine companion before his heart gives out in the final moments of the episode and he is reunited with the love of his life.In the interview with Deadline, Helbing and Fletcher spoke with Deadline about the ambitious series finale and giving Superman a proper ending.

