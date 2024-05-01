Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company holds meeting in Tashkent

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company was held in Tashkent on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov attended the meeting.

Discussions at the meeting focused on expanding sustainable development of business and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“Within the framework of our working visit to Uzbekistan, we participated in the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Investment Company. Our discussions were centered on fostering sustainable development of business and trade ties between our two countries, promoting comprehensive development of the private sector and mutual investments, and exploring opportunities for financing joint projects,” the minister noted.

