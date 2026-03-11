Why global companies are moving production to India

Why global companies are moving production to India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past several years a major shift has been taking place in the global manufacturing landscape. Increasing numbers of multinational corporations are moving part of their production to India.

Technology companies electronics manufacturers pharmaceutical firms and automotive producers are expanding their operations in the country, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Ripple CEO’s five year outlook reignites XRP investor debate

Secret behind India’s startup boom

Why India’s economy is growing faster than China’s

Cargo ship bound for India struck in Strait of Hormuz

This trend reflects broader changes in the global economy. Companies are rethinking supply chains that were once heavily concentrated in a few countries. Rising geopolitical tensions trade disputes and supply disruptions have forced businesses to diversify where they produce goods.

India has emerged as one of the leading destinations for this new wave of manufacturing investment. Its large workforce expanding infrastructure and rapidly growing domestic market make it an attractive alternative for global companies seeking to reduce risks and access new opportunities.

This explainer examines why companies are shifting production to India and what the trend could mean for the future of global industry.

Why are global companies shifting production away from traditional manufacturing hubs?

For decades global manufacturing was heavily concentrated in a small number of countries, particularly China. Companies built complex supply chains centered around Chinese factories because the country offered low costs efficient logistics and large scale industrial capacity.

However several developments have encouraged companies to diversify their manufacturing locations.

Geopolitical tensions between major powers have created uncertainty around trade policies. Tariffs and export restrictions have increased the risks associated with relying on a single manufacturing base.

The COVID pandemic also exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Factory shutdowns and shipping disruptions caused shortages of critical products including electronics medical equipment and consumer goods.

As a result many multinational companies began exploring strategies known as supply chain diversification or China plus one strategies. These approaches involve expanding manufacturing operations into additional countries in order to reduce dependence on a single location.

India has become one of the most important destinations for this diversification.

Why is India attractive to manufacturers?

India offers several advantages that make it appealing to global manufacturers.

One of the most important factors is its workforce. India has one of the largest labor forces in the world and millions of young workers enter the job market each year. This provides companies with access to a large pool of employees for factories technology operations and service industries.

Another advantage is the size of India’s domestic market. With a population exceeding 1.4 billion people the country represents a massive consumer base. Companies that produce goods in India can sell not only to international markets but also to a rapidly expanding middle class within the country.

Government policies aimed at attracting foreign investment have also played a role. India has introduced reforms designed to simplify regulations improve infrastructure and encourage manufacturing.

These factors together have made India increasingly competitive as a production destination.

What industries are moving production to India?

Several industries are expanding manufacturing operations in India.

Electronics manufacturing has grown rapidly. Global technology companies have increased production of smartphones laptops and other consumer devices in India.

Automotive manufacturing is another major sector. India already hosts production facilities for many international car companies and the country is becoming an important center for electric vehicle components and battery technology.

The pharmaceutical industry is also expanding in India. The country has long been a major producer of generic medicines and continues to attract investment in research and manufacturing.

Textile and apparel manufacturing is another area where India has strong capabilities. Global clothing brands are increasing production in India as they seek alternatives to other manufacturing locations.

These industries collectively represent a significant portion of global manufacturing activity.

How do labor costs compare with other countries?

Labor costs are an important factor when companies decide where to manufacture products.

In many sectors India offers competitive wage levels compared with some other manufacturing hubs. While wages in India are gradually rising as the economy develops they remain attractive for companies seeking cost efficient production.

At the same time India has invested heavily in education and technical training which has helped create a workforce with strong engineering and technical skills.

This combination of competitive costs and skilled labor makes India particularly attractive for industries that require both manufacturing and technological expertise.

How does India benefit from global supply chain diversification?

The global shift toward supply chain diversification is creating opportunities for several emerging economies.

Companies increasingly want to avoid concentrating production in a single country because geopolitical tensions natural disasters or political conflicts could disrupt manufacturing operations.

By establishing factories in multiple countries companies can reduce risks and improve resilience.

India benefits from this trend because it offers a large market political stability and a growing industrial base.

As more companies adopt diversified supply chains India’s role in global manufacturing could expand significantly.

What government policies support manufacturing growth?

India’s government has introduced several initiatives designed to encourage industrial development.

One of the most prominent programs is the Make in India initiative which aims to increase the share of manufacturing in the country’s economy.

The government has also introduced production linked incentive programs that provide financial incentives to companies that establish manufacturing operations in certain sectors.

These policies encourage both domestic companies and foreign investors to build factories and expand production capacity.

Infrastructure development is another key priority. Investments in highways ports railways and logistics networks are intended to reduce transportation costs and improve efficiency for manufacturers.

How important is infrastructure for manufacturing?

Infrastructure plays a crucial role in determining where companies choose to produce goods.

Factories require reliable transportation networks to move raw materials and finished products. Efficient ports and airports are also essential for exporting goods to international markets.

India has been investing heavily in infrastructure projects aimed at modernizing its logistics system.

New highways rail corridors and port facilities are improving connectivity across the country. These improvements make it easier for companies to operate large scale manufacturing operations.

Better infrastructure also reduces costs and increases competitiveness in global markets.

What role do technology companies play in India’s manufacturing growth?

Technology companies have become major investors in India’s manufacturing sector.

Several global electronics companies now produce smartphones and other devices in the country. India has become one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturing hubs.

Technology firms are also establishing research centers engineering facilities and data infrastructure within India.

This combination of manufacturing and technological development creates a broader ecosystem that supports innovation and industrial growth.

As the digital economy expands India’s role in technology production is expected to grow further.

How does India’s domestic market influence investment decisions?

One of India’s most significant advantages is its massive domestic market.

With more than a billion consumers the country offers enormous potential for companies selling products ranging from electronics to automobiles.

Manufacturing goods within India allows companies to reduce import costs and respond more quickly to domestic demand.

As incomes rise and the middle class expands consumer spending is increasing across many sectors.

For multinational companies this makes India both a manufacturing base and a major sales market.

Are global supply chains permanently shifting toward India?

While India is gaining importance in global manufacturing the shift is unlikely to happen overnight.

China still possesses the world’s largest manufacturing ecosystem including extensive supplier networks advanced logistics and highly developed industrial infrastructure.

Many companies will continue producing goods in China while expanding operations elsewhere.

Instead of replacing existing manufacturing hubs companies are creating more diversified supply chains.

India is likely to become one of several important manufacturing centers alongside countries such as Vietnam Indonesia and Mexico.

What challenges does India face in becoming a global manufacturing hub?

Despite strong growth India still faces several challenges.

Infrastructure improvements are ongoing but some regions still experience logistical bottlenecks that can increase costs for manufacturers.

Regulatory complexity and bureaucratic procedures can also create obstacles for businesses establishing new operations.

Another challenge is workforce training. While India has a large labor force companies often require workers with specialized technical skills.

Investments in education vocational training and industrial technology will be essential for sustaining manufacturing growth.

Addressing these challenges could significantly strengthen India’s position in global supply chains.

How could this shift affect the global economy?

The movement of manufacturing toward India could reshape global trade patterns.

As production expands in India the country’s exports of electronics pharmaceuticals automobiles and other manufactured goods may increase significantly.

This could alter supply chains and create new trade relationships with markets in Europe North America and Asia.

At the same time increased manufacturing investment could accelerate India’s economic growth and create millions of new jobs.

For the global economy diversification of manufacturing locations could reduce vulnerabilities to disruptions in a single region.

What does the future look like?

India’s role in global manufacturing is likely to continue expanding over the next decade.

If current trends continue the country could become one of the most important industrial centers in the world.

Strong economic growth rising consumer demand and ongoing policy reforms are attracting increasing attention from international investors.

While challenges remain the combination of demographic advantages market size and technological development positions India as a major destination for future manufacturing investment.

The bottom line

Global companies are moving production to India as part of a broader shift in the global economy. Supply chain diversification geopolitical tensions and the search for new markets are encouraging businesses to expand manufacturing beyond traditional hubs.

India’s large workforce growing consumer market government support for industry and improving infrastructure make it an increasingly attractive location for production.

Although the transition will take time India is steadily emerging as one of the key players in the future of global manufacturing.

News.Az